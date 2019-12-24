Durham shoppers call last-minute shopping ‘easy and breezy’ on Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some last-minute holiday shoppers set out to brave the crowds at different stores in Durham on Christmas Eve.

But some shoppers told CBS 17 the crowds weren’t as busy as in years past.

At Target near Southpointe Mall in Durham, some shoppers were out and about looking for some last-minute deals and stocking stuffers.

But many of the checkout lines weren’t real long and the aisles were somewhat bare with only a few shoppers.

“I just cannot believe how pleasant it’s been out in the streets in the traffic and just getting to and from everywhere, it’s been really remarkable,” said Linda Barnes, a shopper from Durham.

Some shoppers said it is because more people are turning to online shopping.

However, some said you still can’t beat the hustle and bustle feeling you get when you shop on Christmas Eve.

“There’s something kind of comforting and traditional about being the hurried husband who has to go out and buy gifts at the last minute,” said John Folliard, a shopper from Durham.

Target brought in extra staff to assist with the anticipated increase in shoppers and the store will be open until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

