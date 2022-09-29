DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – ShotSpotter is scheduled to come to Durham in less than two months, and at a community meeting Monday night, people had the chance to share their concerns and ask questions to Durham Police and ShotSpotter representatives.

The technology detects gunshots and automatically alerts officers. The goal is to improve response times to shootings.

Some people asked questions about the technology itself, such as if it can tell what type of gun was used.

ShotSpotter said it does not look at that. Other people had concerns about police response to the technology.

Dr. Jerry Christian is the Senior Pastor at Russell Memorial CME Church that is in the area where ShotSpotter technology will be used. He said he believes the technology could make a difference, but he’s concerned it could lead to racial profiling or stop and frisk when police respond.

“For instance, if you hear a lot of gunshots in this particular area and you have a group of teenagers that might be at the house, and all of a sudden they’re innocently racially profiled…we have to be concerned with that,” Christian said.

He asked Durham police about that during Monday’s meeting.

Durham police said officers responding to ShotSpotter have no more authority than officers responding to a 911 call for a gunshot, and ShotSpotter doesn’t give police the authority to stop and frisk.

ShotSpotter representatives spoke about privacy, saying the sensors that are placed on roofs of buildings and utility poles can’t detect ambient street noise or conversation.

“We’re not sending the police anything but a captured snippet of gunshots, one second before the gunfire, one second after, so we’ve taken great steps to protect privacy,” said Ron Teachman, ShotSpotter’s Director of Public Safety Solutions.

Last week, the Durham Public Schools board expressed concerns about the sensors being placed on six DPS buildings.

CBS 17 asked ShotSpotter if it’s received pushback from building owners it requests to put sensors on and if that’s leading to delays. A spokesperson for ShotSpotter shared the following statement.

“ShotSpotter is working closely with the Durham Police Department to move forward with the most ambitious, yet realistic project schedule – a schedule that works for all parties. Permissions for sensor placement is just one of the factors that shapes a project schedule. ShotSpotter has secured many of the required permissions and continues the process of securing the balance of those required to support the planned ShotSpotter coverage area.”

The next community meeting is Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Lyon Park Community & Recreation Center. The target date for ShotSpotter to go live is Nov. 15.