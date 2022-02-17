Durham special units, command staff fill in on patrol and help boost staffing as 80+ positions remain vacant

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department continues to grapple with a shortage of officers. On some nights, patrol staffing is still as low as 60 percent, even with the help of officers working extra shifts.

According to data from the department, there are 86 officer vacancies out of 537 positions, which means 16 percent of the department’s positions are vacant.

According to data CBS 17 obtained from the Durham Fraternal Order of Police, on Sunday night, patrols were only 62 percent staffed, even with the help of officers working overtime.

Sources told CBS 17 that if staffing is critical enough, officers are told not to be proactive, which includes conducting traffic stops, so they can be free to respond to call for service that come in.

“We need to get proactive policing back, there’s no doubt about that,” said Larry Smith, spokesperson for the Durham FOP. “But you need good staffing levels to do that, and we don’t have those in Durham right now.”

Smith said that while staffing is low and they are still losing some officers to retirement, he said the department is seeing fewer officers leave for other agencies since city council passed the pay increase last month.

The pay increase varies for each other officer depending on rank, but the raise is a 10 percent increase for police recruits, which means the starting pay in Durham went from $38,511 to $42,593.

“It does appear, at least in the short term right now, some of the people who were in the pipeline of the mass exodus going to other agencies, that already seems to have slowed down some,” Smith said.

Also, Smith said it seems like officers are more willing to work overtime shifts.

“I think we’re on the right path. I think the police department is doing the right thing, council gave us a good raise, and hopefully it will help them to catch up a little bit,” Smith said.

Since Jan. 1, officers from special units, which include criminal investigators, traffic investigators, and even command staff, have been filling in on patrol to help boost staffing.

These officers are only filling in for four patrol shifts from Jan. 1 through March 31.

According to data from the FOP, some patrol shifts have been staffed as high as 75 percent to 89 percent with the help of patrol officers working overtime and officers from special units filling in.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told CBS 17 in December the plan to have officers in special units fill in on patrol is intended to be a temporary initiative that would last for only three months.

But since the police department still has more than 80 vacancies, CBS 17 reached out to Durham police to see if this initiative could be extended.

Durham police has not yet responded.

Durham police recruiters continue work to recruit more officers at career fairs. DPD most recently went to UNC Wilmington, UNC Pembroke, and TRS Camp Lejeune to try to recruit more officers.

The next career fair DPD will go to is at Appalachian State on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Smith said he realizes the department will not fill these vacancies overnight, but he said he thinks they are on the right path.

“When you’ve got almost 100 vacancies, it’s going to take some time to catch up,” Smith said. “We didn’t get here overnight and we’re not going to get out of this overnight.”

More information on applying can be found online.