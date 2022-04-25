DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham school officials presented a bicycle as a surprise Monday to a spelling bee winner who is headed to the national competition in June.

Frank Dumas, a fourth-grader who attends Bethesda Elementary School, is the spelling be champ for Durham Public Schools, the school district said in a news release.

Dr. Pascal Mubenga, the superintendent of the district, showed up at the school Monday morning with a new mountain bike for Frank “for his hard work,” officials said.

Principal Shaneeka Moore-Lawrence was also there when Frank “received quite the surprise,” according to the news release.

Frank Dumas and Dr. Pascal Mubenga, superintendent of Durham Public Schools. Photo from Durham Public Schools

Frank Dumas and Principal Shaneeka Moore-Lawrenc along with Dr. Pascal Mubenga, superintendent of Durham Public Schools. Photo from Durham Public Schools

Dr. Pascal Mubenga, superintendent of Durham Public Schools. Photo from Durham Public Schools.

Frank Dumas and Principal Shaneeka Moore-Lawrence. Photo from Durham Public Schools

Frank is set to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 2.