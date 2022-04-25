DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham school officials presented a bicycle as a surprise Monday to a spelling bee winner who is headed to the national competition in June.
Frank Dumas, a fourth-grader who attends Bethesda Elementary School, is the spelling be champ for Durham Public Schools, the school district said in a news release.
Dr. Pascal Mubenga, the superintendent of the district, showed up at the school Monday morning with a new mountain bike for Frank “for his hard work,” officials said.
Principal Shaneeka Moore-Lawrence was also there when Frank “received quite the surprise,” according to the news release.
Frank is set to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 2.