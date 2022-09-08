BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN)—A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.

Police said they first responded to a Burlington gas station on Church Street Wednesday. When they arrived, police discovered that a firearm was shown during a disturbance.

Police said a witness gave them a vehicle description and license plate, which led police to learn the car was stolen from Durham.

Around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers found the vehicle near S. Mebane Street and Catherine Drive; but when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off.

Police said the chase ended in a crash that involved a Burlington Police K-9 vehicle.

Officers said, “six juveniles ran from the vehicle” and five were taken into custody before the sixth suspect was found by a K-9 officer “hiding behind a business.”

Police said the officer involved in the crash had minor injuries, and the K-9 officer was not injured.