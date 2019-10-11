Shooting and crash investigation closes Durham street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have closed a road because of a traffic crash and shooting investigation Friday afternoon.

On Friday at about 3:30 p.m., an altercation at the BP station at 2432 Erwin Road escalated and a man was shot.

The suspect then fled west on Erwin Road in a black Jeep Cherokee.

The victim was transported to Duke University Hospital.

Erwin Road is closed near Douglas Street.

The city of Durham Police is investigating. Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid the area.

CBS 17 has a crew on scene working to gather more details.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now