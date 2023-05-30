RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Drama students brought their message from the stage to the state’s Department of Public Instruction.

Hillside High School’s drama department sat down with state superintendent Catherine Truitt Tuesday to continue talks around school safety and ending gun violence.

“Gun violence, mental health, all of these are global issues,” student Taryn Melvin said. “So I’m hoping that more people can hear about State of Urgency.”

The school put on a play called State of Urgency in February. But just one week before opening night, two of the school’s students were shot, one died.

“It made the need for this show, the need for this play all the more real,” Melvin said.

Superintendent Truitt attended the production and invited the students to meet and talk about what can be done to make schools safer.

“They are leading the conversation to deal with these issues in our school and in our nation,” Hillside High School drama director Tiffany Agerston said.

The students, and director, said they spoke about teacher training and ways to keep students engaged in the community in positive ways.

“Invest in the arts programs and best in theater programs, chorus programs, dance programs because they all keep students engaged and somewhere to be other than the streets,” Melvin said.

Truitt released the following statement after the meeting: