Durham students continue push to remove school resource officers from campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Former and current students have been pushing Durham Public Schools to remove school resource officers (SROs) from the district for weeks.

Four of these students held a press conference in front of DPS headquarters on Cleveland Street on Thursday morning calling on the district to take their demands seriously.

“We asked you here because we are concerned about the lack of response that the Durham Public Schools and the Board of Education had regarding our ask for the removal of school resource officers from Durham schools,” said Aissa Dearing, a recent graduate of J.D. Clement Early College High School.

Dearing wrote a letter to DPS officials on June 9th asking the district to end their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and take SROs out of schools.

Dearing and the other students at the press conference said they would like to see the district hire more school nurses and mental health counselors that can better address the root issues that cause criminal behavior among students.

“It doesn’t make people feel safe to be arrested and students are graduating with criminal records,” Dearing said. “Its disturbing that Durham Public Schools is prioritizing school resource officers over support for student health, especially in the middle of a pandemic.”

The students also held a march on June 13 from DPS headquarters to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office demanding the district take action and remove SROs.

DPS School Board Chair Mike Lee said he thinks students are safer with SROs on campus.

“At this moment I’m not in favor of removing SROs,” Lee said.

However, he said he understands where the students are coming from and he is open to talking about the idea.

“In order for us to remove SROs, there has to be a valid substitution to ensure the safety and security of our students, teachers, and administration inside of our buildings,” Lee said.

Lee said right now the district is having conversations about this and he has even reached out to Minneapolis Public Schools to find out how they plan to make it work without SROs.

“I need solutions in place that would ensure that our students, teachers, faculty and administration would be safe in the building should there no longer be SROs,” Lee said.

The students said they will be holding a safety summit where they will look at ways the district can still protect the schools without SROs.

DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga released the following statement on the issue:

“We plan to do a thoughtful impact assessment of our School Resource Officer program during the 2020-21 school year. The Memorandum of Understanding we established with the Office of the Durham County Sheriff last year made fundamental improvements in the relationship between schools and law enforcement. We are proud of our partnership with the Sheriff’s office to protect and support our students, staff, and school communities. We also recognize that the national conversation about systemic racism and policing is important to the Durham community and we are willing to participate in it.”