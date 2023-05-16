DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After two Hillside High School students were shot this past February, peers like Kiera Ross had trouble staying focused in class the very next day.

One student died and another survived.

“A lot of people were saying ‘don’t talk about it,’” Ross said. “They were basically saying ‘just leave it alone, move along with your day.’ We’re like ‘we don’t really rock with that.’”

So about a week after the shooting, 22 Durham School of Technology classmates formed a group called DPS Students for Mental Health.

“The trigger for me is having to come back to school after a traumatic event and being forced to do work and being forced to be quiet and not use our voices or be heard,” group member Iyhana McKiver said.

Now those students are fighting to get five days out of the school year dedicated solely to mental health.

The group suggests using five inclement weather remote-learning days that are already built into the Durham Public Schools calendar.

“We are of the belief that mental health is an emergency and that we need to give our students and teachers and stakeholders in schools a break,” said Davis Harper, a social studies teacher at Durham School of Technology.

The district-wide days out of school would be used to reset or complete self-directed mental health activities.

They’re also fighting for more resources inside the schools.

“Many students just don’t know who is there to support them,” Harper said. “Whether from afar or in school or they’re here once a week, we don’t even know who those people are.”

As the semester comes to a close, DPS Students for Mental Health showcased their work on Tuesday from the past few months. Multiple school board members attended.

The movement began with a survey of over 650 district students and community members. Around 95 percent wanted mental health days off and additional resources.

Then, the group started a petition that gained over 1,300 signatures to take to a recent school board meeting.

“Our mental health was bad,” Ross said. “We needed a break. We wanted something to change.”

Durham Public Schools Superintendent Pascal Mubenga counteroffered with two in-school mental health days.

“The fact that our goal was heard and is actively being pushed to make it happen, that’s definitely an accomplishment,” Ross said.

The group still hopes to secure the five days, but final approval is in the hands of the school board.

DPS Students for Mental Health aims to start a club next school year for anyone in the district to join. The current members are in Harper’s social issues elective class.