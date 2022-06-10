DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “We are in this together, for the better.”

Those are the words of Oak Grove Elementary School’s motto that were put into action by children wanting to send a care package, including donations, to the students and staff of Robb Elementary School.

The heartfelt gesture comes as families of Robb Elementary are grieving in the wake of a mass shooting that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Oak Grove’s school social worker, Monica Haymer, said she encouraged students to give from their heart. From that ask, the school’s 498 students began raising money and reached a total of $555.

Haymer also spoke with central staff in Uvalde who said this may be their first gift from a school in North Carolina.

Haymer reached out to a FedEx Express in Durham to discuss getting the package to the Uvalde community. To the joy of Haymer and the students at Oak Grove, the local FedEx team members decided to not only help get it there, but to pitch in.

The store, located at 2311 Englert Drive, came up with $705 to make the total gift to Uvalde $1,260. The financial gift and the handmade banner will be en route to Uvalde very soon.