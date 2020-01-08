Durham Subway manager pistol-whipped, robbed; 2 in custody following police chase, crash

A car ran off the road and crashed after police gave pursuit following an armed robbery at a Durham Subway (CBS 17).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are being questioned by Durham police following a chase and crash that may be connected to a Wednesday morning armed robbery, officials said.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at the Subway located at 2121 T.W. Alexander Drive at 7:17 a.m. after receiving a report that the store’s female manager was pistol-whipped and robbed, police said.

According to authorities, a description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast and then an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description on T.W. Alexander Drive.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop, police said. Police gave pursuit and the car ran off the road and crashed on Cornwallis Road at Tricenter Drive.

The two people inside the car were treated at the scene by EMS and then brought to Durham police headquarters for questioning, officials said.

No charges have been filed at this time. The robbery remains under investigation.

