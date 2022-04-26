DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a person during an armed robbery Monday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. the Durham Police Department responded to the vicinity of 4200 Garrett Road after reported gun shots. Upon arrival, officers determined shots were fired, but no one was shot, and instead was an armed robbery.

Police said one person was assaulted, whose identity has yet to be released, and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment to their injuries.

The department said they are still investigating the incident and no one has been charged.