DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Durham is facing a $355,000 bond and six charges related to sex crimes with a minor and assaulting a female.

Kenydrick Davis, 25, was arrested and charged Friday by investigators with the Durham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. The unit’s investigation into Davis stemmed from a report filed with Durham police in March.

The report claimed that Davis had engaged in sexual acts with a female under the age of 18 at a home on Horton Road in Durham. According to the report, the sexual acts took place during the fall of 2019.

Davis was charged with two counts of statutory rape with a child by and adult and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor. He received two additional charges from Orange County where an order was out for his arrest for two counts of assault on a female.

Davis has been booked into the Durham Count Jail. Anyone with additional information about these crimes or Davis is asked to call Investigator R.D. Taylor at 919-560-4440 ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

