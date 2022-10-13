GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham tax preparer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of aiding and assisting the filing of false returns, prosecutors say.

Amanda Caldwell entered her plea Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. She faces up to three years in prison Feb. 22 when she is sentenced by District Court Judge Thomas D. Schroeder in Winston-Salem.

Prosecutors said in court that Caldwell prepared returns at Durham-based Tax Time Solutions LLC along with two other people who each received prison sentences for their role in a scheme to file false returns, resulting in a tax loss of more than $1.5 million.

Whitney Danielle Sales, who owned the business, was sentenced to 2½ years in prison. Employee Janelle Marie Corley was sentenced to two years behind bars.