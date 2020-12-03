Durham tax preparers plead guilty to conspiracy defrauding IRS of more than $1.2 million

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Two Durham tax preparers pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States of more than $1.2 million in tax income, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Karen Marie Jones owned Jones and Stone Taxes, which was a tax preparation business in Durham. From 2012 to 2016, Jones and another tax preparer at the business, Audrey Renetta Odom, conspired to falsify returns by fabricating education expenses, among other items, in an effort to inflate refunds for their clients, court documents show.

Jones and Odom charged up to $2,000 for preparing each return. In total, they caused the IRS a tax loss of more than $1.2 million, the DOJ said.

Odom pleaded guilty on Wednesday. She will be sentenced Feb. 19, 2021. Jones pleaded guilty on Nov. 5 and will be sentenced Feb. 23, 2021.

Each faces a maximum of five years in prison for conspiracy, as well as a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties, the DOJ said.