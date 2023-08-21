DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Whether you have a car that runs on gas or electricity, or if it’s a hybrid, you’d probably want to know that someone could fix it, if needed.

Demontay Charles in class at Durham Tech (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“I want to be a diesel mechanic, and possibly even aviation and other stuff as well,” said Demontay Charles, a new student in Durham Technical Community College’s Automotive Systems Technology program.

He currently works in the service side of the industry, and wants to learn more.

“We get a lot of newer-model cars like Rivians and Teslas, and we have to figure out how to work on those,” he explained. “So the industry is definitely changing.”

His instructor has witnessed the change for over 30 years.

“We have gone from very limited amounts of computer control systems on the vehicle, to everything on the vehicle is electronic and computer controlled. I mean everything,” said Ward Taylor, instructor and director of the program. “I tell our students, you are going to be a lifetime learner. You’re never going to stop, because the technologies keep changing every year.”

An under-the-hood comparison between a car that runs on gas (left) and an electric vehicle (right) (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

It comes as the auto industry struggles with a shortage of technicians, especially for newer technology like electric vehicles.

“Nationwide there’s a shortage of technicians that are able to and certified to work on modern vehicles,” Taylor explained.

To work towards a solution, Durham Tech is expanding its automotive program.

They’ve built a new electric vehicle lab and are hiring at least one other instructor.

New electric vehicle lab at Durham Tech (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Student using a hands-on learning tool purchased with money gifted from Advance Auto Parts (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“I think we are staying current with the industry and trying to meet the demand of the industry,” said Maryah Smith-Overman, assistant dean of building, engineering, and skill trades at Durham Tech. “There is a great demand in the automotive industry, and we hear it every day from different employers.”

One of those employers, Advance Auto Parts, recently gifted $125,000 to the program – for scholarships, books and hands-on learning tools.

It was also used to upgrade computer systems and buy portable smart boards that students can transport between their classrooms and their labs.

The gift is their way to invest in local students to fill the need in the Triangle.

Basic Transportation of Electricity class at Durham Tech, taught by Ward Taylor (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“The Advance Auto Parts Foundation is committed to raising awareness, attracting talent and enabling career opportunities in the automotive technology field,” said Elisabeth Eisleben, president of the Advance Auto Parts Foundation. “By providing resources and support to Durham Technical Community College, we hope to enhance the student learning experience, as well as inspire students from all backgrounds to explore careers in automotive service and repair. We believe this will help address the technician shortage and benefit our industry and society as a whole.”

“Ultimately, the students that we’re training are going to end up at these dealerships in our local area. They live here. They’re going to work here,” explained Taylor. “So it’s in the interest of the corporations if they see fit to do it. To help us and donate.”

Taylor explained that state funding exists for these programs, however, it is based on the state budget for the community college system.

He said any corporations interested in contributing to the program can learn more on the Durham Tech Foundation website.