DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans.

Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus.

When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton tells CBS 17 it will mimic what the Triangle’s biotech facilities are doing with vaccines and other medicines.

“This going to be a high tech, high touch in person hands on training environment,” Buxton said.

The new healthcare facility will do the same, focusing on what you need to know if you want to be a nurse or medical assistant, among other jobs. The college is getting input from Duke Health, UNC Health and other healthcare companies before they build.

The bond will also pay for future expansion on the Durham campus, which could include more classroom space or child care.

“As a public institution, we’ve got to go through the bid process to do this. But we’ve got to bring our architects and our construction companies on board,” Buxton said.

College leaders tell CBS 17 if everything goes according to plan, those new buildings could be finished by late 2024 or sometime in 2025.