DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Tech is now offering a class to help people learn the ins and outs of being a caregiver.

Willetha and Harold Barnette said after caring for Willetha’s mother, they know this feeling of caregiving all too well. This inspired them to start a family caregiver education and support class at Durham Tech a few months ago.

This happens as the Global Coalition on Aging expects the caregiver shortage to grow to around 151,000 people by 2030.

The Barnettes told CBS 17 about some of the lessons being taught in this course.

“Getting the legal documents together, you know, a wound you know, changing a wound dressing; you have so many responsibilities that fall on the caregiver,” Barnette said.

Willetha says they’ve seen a spike in interest from people of all kinds of backgrounds.

“We’ve had lawyers, we’ve had social workers, we’ve had nurses, and we’ve had college professors,” Willetha Barnette said.

The virtual summer course starts June 8th. For more info, click here.