DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Tech has a new partnership for students in the life sciences industry.

The school announced today a $6 million donation from Novo Nordisk

The pharmaceutical company has locations in Durham as well as Clayton.

“We want to power opportunity and be a force for progress,” J.B. Buxton, president of Durham Tech.

That donation marks the largest corporate donation in the school’s history.

The money will go to support the school’s new life science training center.

Last fall voters approved a $112 million bond referendum that included funding for the construction of the training center.

The school says the donation will support the new Life Sciences Training Center and Durham Tech in five different areas.

The establishment of a Biotechnology Associate of Applied Science degree program.

The purchase of biotechnology training equipment.

The creation of onsite training for biotechnology career transition programs

Outreach, awareness and course-taking for high school students through the Career and College Promise Program.

Development of a diverse talent pipeline to assist residents of various backgrounds enter the rapidly expanding life science industry.

Robert Cheek recently graduated from Durham Tech in December. He says he’s excited for the new partnership, especially because of what this could mean for jobs.

“I’m looking forward to some opportunities with novo and today is kind of a mind-blowing experience to know what they’re doing so i can further my education and hopefully my experiences,” said Cheek.

The school says the donation also includes:

A part-time Novo Nordisk employee “professor in residence” rotation program.

Novo Nordisk apprenticeships, internships and scholarship programs.

Middle School STEM programming and parent-student Nov Nordisk Marquee events.

They’re planning to break ground on the new training center in the Spring 2023.

It’s expected to be completed by 2026.

