DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Technical Community College is releasing updated renderings for its future affordable housing complex.

The one to three bedroom apartments will be located near Briggs Avenue and Lawson Street in Durham. Durham Tech leaders say there’s a big need for affordable homes as many students and people in its neighboring community are struggling to make ends meet.

A map of the proposed living accommodations at Durham Tech. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

The renderings were updated after months of meetings with students and community members to get their ideas.

“What we have now is a very clear picture of the kind of design elements and open space that residents, potential residents are interested in but also the kinds of services, whether that’s health care related or child care related,” said JB Buxton, the college’s president.

Students will make up 25 percent of the housing with the rest open to the public. The school is also getting a clearer picture of who could qualify for the housing. Students would need to have children or other dependents or have been in foster care.

For other residents, it depends on their income.

“For residents in general, what the qualifications are going to be are below 60 percent of the average median income,” Buxton said. “Within a number of units, 20 to 30 percent available for residents who are below 30 percent of the average median income.”

The college has secured most of the necessary funding but they’re seeking out another $5.5 million before crews can start building.

“We’re having very good conversations with the city and other partners and we expect to get there soon,” Buxton said.

College leaders tell CBS 17 if everything goes according to plan, they’d like to start construction in mid-2023. The first people could move in by 2025 if supply chain issues don’t cause too many disruptions.