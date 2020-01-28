Durham teen arrested after video shows suspect struggling to open register during armed robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham teen who was caught on surveillance video struggling to open a cash register during an armed robbery earlier this month has been arrested, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the JoyMart, located at 1624 Glenn School Road, back on Jan. 19 at approximately 10:17 p.m.

Jonathon High (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Surveillance video from the store shows a suspect, now identified as 18-year-old Jonathon Winfred High, enter the store with a handgun out and demand that someone open the cash register. Someone who appears to be the clerk can be seen running into a back room once High shows his gun.

Becoming impatient, the video then shows High jump over the counter and nearly slip on a stack of papers on the counter. He then tries to open the register but can’t seem to figure it out. He ends up ripping the monitor and cash drawer off the counter and onto the floor where he then stomps around, ripping wires out of the machine.

As High grabs the cash drawer and gets ready to head outside, a man customer walks into the store and quickly turns around and runs when High throws the cash drawer at him. High then jumps over the counter, grabs the drawer and gets into a vehicle that authorities say had been previously reported stolen.

The abandoned vehicle was found a short distance away, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday afternoon that High had been arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, injury to personal property, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, High was on probation for previous felony charges at the time of his arrest.

He is being held in the Durham County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0880 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

