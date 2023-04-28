DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham teenager is under arrest because Durham police say he played a role in two robberies months ago.

The Durham Police Department said Friday that 19-year-old Prince Israel Thomas is accused in a carjacking Jan. 25 and an armed robbery and kidnapping Feb. 9.

Police say Thomas and another person carjacked a vehicle in January near the Streets at Southpoint mall, in the 8000 block of Renaissance Parkway.

Authorities also say Thomas was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping the following month near an Exxon gas station in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road. Police say a mother and her child were kidnapped from a gas station and eventually robbed of their car.

Police say Thomas turned himself in April 21 after investigators spoke to his relatives.

He is charged with two counts of second degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Durham County Jail records show he received a $125,000 secured bond.