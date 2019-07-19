Durham teen charged in connection with 5 internet buy/sell armed robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham teen is facing multiple charges after police say he robbed or attempted to rob five people during internet buy/sell meet-ups in June and July.

Jemarye Farrington, 16, is accused of robbing victims during internet sales on June 18, June 23, June 30, and July 1, according to Durham police. He attempted to rob a person on July 7, but the victim was able to escape when the suspects pulled a stun gun on them.

The June 18 robbery occurred at 6:40 p.m. in the 4800-block of Old Chapel Hill Road, according to police. A man used a stun gun to rob a woman of cash after she responded to an ad about a phone on the LetGo app. Police said two other men accompanied the suspect. They all left in a white Hyundai Elantra.

Another robbery occurred on June 23 shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 6700-block of Fayetteville Road. In that robbery, a man went there to buy a PlayStation that was advertised on OfferUp. The victim met with two men in a parking lot and one pulled a knife on him and took his money, police said.

The third robbery occurred a week later on June 30, according to officials. A man went to the 800-block of Clayton Road at 6:20 p.m. in order to buy a phone advertised on OfferUp. When he went to the location, two men were there and robbed him of his cash by using a stun gun. The suspects drove away in a white Hyundai Elantra, police said.

The fourth and final robbery took place at 8:20 p.m. on July 1 in the 1300-block of W. Club Boulevard, according to police. In this robbery, the victim met with multiple men to buy a phone advertised on OfferUp. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at the victim and took his cash. The men left in a white Hyundai Elantra, officials said.

The suspect and another man attempted to rob someone on July 7 in the 3400-block of Hillsborough Road. In this case, the victim met with two men to buy a phone advertised on OfferUp, police said. When the victim found out that the phone didn’t work they told the suspects they wouldn’t be buying the phone. The suspects then pulled a stun gun on the victim, but the victim was able to escape, according to authorities.

While investigating the crimes, police determined that the white Hyundai Elantra had been reported stolen out of Raleigh.

Farrington was arrested Monday and is now charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Arrest records show he is being held in the Durham County Detention Facility under a $175,000 secured bond.

Police are currently working to identify the other men who were involved in the robberies.

Anyone with information on the crimes or the suspects is asked to call Investigator Bernock at (919) 560-4440, extension 29414, or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now