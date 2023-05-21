DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested a teen they said conspired to commit murder.

Sunday morning, police said they arrested 18-year-old Amonti Estes, of Durham.

Estes was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The police department shared a photo of the items they seized. They said it included a stolen gun, cocaine and U.S. currency.

(Durham Police Department)

Officers said the order for arrest was served on an indictment for conspiracy to commit murder.