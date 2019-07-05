Durham teen injured by bullet during fireworks show

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a teen was injured after realizing their leg was hit by a ‘projectile’ during a fireworks show Thursday night.

Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. on South Roxboro Street near East Cornwallis Road.

The teen may have been hit by a bullet during the show, police say. The teen was not taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

