Durham teen shot while walking down the street, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was shot while walking down the street Monday night, Durham police said.

According to police, a 19-year-old male was walking near the 1900-block of Holloway Street just before 11 p.m. when he heard several gunshots. After hearing the gunshots, the teen realized he had been hit in the ankle.

The 19-year-old victim “walked to a nearby location to get help,” police said. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police believe are not life-threatening.

There are no suspects at this time.

