Durham teen shot while walking down the street, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was shot while walking down the street Monday night, Durham police said.

According to police, a 19-year-old male was walking near the 1900-block of Holloway Street just before 11 p.m. when he heard several gunshots. After hearing the gunshots, the teen realized he had been hit in the ankle.

The 19-year-old victim “walked to a nearby location to get help,” police said. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police believe are not life-threatening.

There are no suspects at this time.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now