Durham teens glue 100 copies of NYT front page to Duke wall to make statement about COVID-19 deaths

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – As the number of COVID-19 deaths continues to rise, two teenagers from the Triangle decided to create a piece of art to raise awareness about the pandemic.

Leo and Oliver Egger are two 18-year-old twins from Durham.

The two decided to print out 100 copies of Sunday’s front page of the New York Times.

The front page of the newspaper included 1,000 names of some of the people in the United States who recently died from the virus.

The twins spent several hours gluing the pages to the free expression tunnel at Duke University so that people could see a total of 100,000 names on the wall.

“These people cannot be lost to history,” said Leo Egger. “They are dying right now and we have to confront the vastness of it.”

The Eggers did this as the number of deaths in the U.S. has now surpassed 100,000.

“There has been a lot of ignoring of these numbers and not coming to terms with them by our leaders,” said Oliver Egger. “So this is just a way for everyone running past this wall to really become aware of the gravity of the situation.”

CBS 17 saw plenty of passersby stop to take pictures of the display this week.

The twins hope this will encourage people to take the virus more seriously in hopes of flattening the curve in Durham and across the country.

