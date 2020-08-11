Durham teen’s murder Monday afternoon was the 3rd fatal shooting of the day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a murder that occurred on Monday afternoon – the third of the day, according to a release sent on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting call on Lincoln Street near Linwood Avenue at 4:02 p.m. Once they got to the scene, they found a male inside a vehicle who had been shot.

Syncere Burrell, 18, of Durham, was transported to the hospital and died a short time later, police said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the murder and police have not released any suspect information.

Burrell’s murder was the third of the day.

The first murder occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson Street and Underwood Avenue, about a mile west of downtown. Police responded to the scene and found a man lying dead in the road next to a crashed SUV riddled with bullet holes.

Joshua Lindsey, 21, of Durham was killed in the shooting, police said. Durham police arrested Malik Joseph, 22, of Durham and charged him with murder in the case.

The second murder was reported at 6:02 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty Street and Elm Street, approximately one mile from downtown.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a shooting call at that location and found a man lying dead in the street.

The victim has been identified as Reginald Bowling, 48, of Durham. No arrests have been made in Bowling’s murder and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

