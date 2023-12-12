DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Live trees will be accepted for free disposal at Durham’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center, at 2115 E. Club Blvd., beginning Jan. 2 through Feb. 3.
The hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Live trees may also be dropped off at no charge at the following seven park locations from 7 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20, and Jan. 27:
- C.M. Herndon Park, 511 Scott King Rd.
- Valley Springs Park, 3805 Valley Springs Rd.
- Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Dr.
- Merrick-Moore Park, 632 N. Hoover Rd.
- Southern Boundaries Park, 3400 Third Fork Rd.
- Bethesda Park, 1814 Stage Rd.
- Campus Hills (parking lot), 2000 S. Alston Ave.
Solid Waste Management crews will be on site each of these Saturdays to assist.