DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Live trees will be accepted for free disposal at Durham’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center, at 2115 E. Club Blvd., beginning Jan. 2 through Feb. 3.

The hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Live trees may also be dropped off at no charge at the following seven park locations from 7 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20, and Jan. 27:

C.M. Herndon Park, 511 Scott King Rd.

Valley Springs Park, 3805 Valley Springs Rd.

Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Dr.

Merrick-Moore Park, 632 N. Hoover Rd.

Southern Boundaries Park, 3400 Third Fork Rd.

Bethesda Park, 1814 Stage Rd.

Campus Hills (parking lot), 2000 S. Alston Ave.



Solid Waste Management crews will be on site each of these Saturdays to assist.