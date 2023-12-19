DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Durham will have its first ever LEGO convention from June 1-2, 2024.

The Durham Brick Convention will arrive at the Durham Convention Center with over two million LEGO bricks under one roof.

The event will support Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the nonprofit. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

(Durham Brick Convention)

The event is being organized by 23-year-old LEGO fan and entrepreneur Greyson J. Riley. Riley started college at 11-years-old, wrote a book that teaches history through LEGO at 13, and started organizing large-scale LEGO fan conventions at 14-years-old.

“LEGO is so much more than a toy,” said Riley. “And Brick Convention will show attendees that the possibilities with LEGO are endless.”

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Brick Pits with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with.

Galleries will also have life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

MOC Gallery: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are available either June 1 or June 2, and are $14.99. Click here to purchase them.