DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The soil in parts of Walltown, East End and East Durham Parks contain elevated lead contamination levels, according to Duke researchers.

Now the city is taking steps to keep the community more informed.

On top of the three parks studied, researchers recommended the testing of Northgate Park and Lyon Park.

A City of Durham spokeswoman told CBS 17 a certified contractor will complete testing on all five parks. Signage noting that environmental grounds testing is underway will be installed at the facilities when the process begins.

Ben Bokun/CBS 17

“We are advised that the environmental assessment for all five parks can be managed through the Registered Environmental Consultant Program, which is a North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality program for privatized oversight of lower priority cases with parties conducting voluntary containment assessments and remediation,” assistant director of communications Amy Blalock said in an email.

The city also said the contracting process should be done by the end of this week. When it begins, the environmental assessment will take around 45 to 50 days. Community members are expected to learn the results in late July.

“We know today, sadly, that even small exposures to lead may be very harmful but especially to children,” Duke Professor of Soils and Forest Ecology Dr. Daniel Richter said at a community Zoom meeting this week.

The new park signs will include a QR code and a link to Durham’s website with more information about the project.

“We need signage and we need language and warnings in both English and Spanish,” Walltown neighbor Brandon Williams expressed during Monday night’s meeting.

Blalock said public information sessions are being arranged now, and officials are waiting on the environmental assessment results to determine next steps.

Ben Bokun/CBS 17

“We only know about what happened to Northgate Park, that it received 500 truckloads of cinders from Walltown Park,” Richter said.

The soil scientist, who also worked on the Duke research study, said one temporary solution would be to bury contaminated surfaces with clean soil and grass seed.

“We’re trying to use our science so that your kids and their kids get to worry a whole lot less about this persistent toxin,” Richter said.

The NCDEQ-certified contractor hired by the City of Durham will complete soil sample testing, lab work, final analysis and reporting.