DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Discover Durham reported more than 12.5 million visitors to Durham in 2022.

The organization’s president, Susan Amey, hopes this year’s numbers will build upon growing travel interest in the city.

“Visitors create economic impact. They bring revenue for small businesses,” Amey said. “They support people who are in hospitality jobs. They create tax revenue, so there are so many benefits to tourism.”

Amey said the Triangle’s fast growth has brought in more day-trippers and people traveling in from other parts of the East Coast.

“Increasingly, we are attracting people from D.C. and Atlanta and the New York area,” Amey said.

On Thursday, the New York Times highlighted the city with a “36 Hours in Durham” itinerary in the global travel column.

“It puts Durham on the map for thousands of new people who hopefully will want to come visit Durham,” Amey said.

Amey said visitor spending in the city is “really close” to pre-pandemic levels as business travel has been slow to rebound.