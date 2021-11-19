Durham townhouse consumed in flames

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Highway Fire Department and Raleigh Fire Department worked to put out a large townhouse fire in Durham Thursday night.

According to DHFD’s Facebook post, it was first on-scene, but called RFD for backup due to the extent of the blaze.

Police Chief Ian Toms said the fire took place in the 7600 block of Cagle Drive in Durham at 11:23 p.m. and crews arrived on-scene at approximately 11:30 p.m. Toms also said units were able to put out the blaze by midnight.

DHFD said two cars were also involved in the fire, and Toms said although neither department has determined an official cause of the fire, RFD is close to being certain the cars are responsible for setting off the blaze that spread to the home.

Toms also confirmed that two adults have been displaced and the estimated damage is 20-25 percent of the tax value of the townhouse.

CBS 17 will update this article if more information becomes available.