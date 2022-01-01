Durham traffic stop leads to gunfire, foot chase when passenger flees, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic stop in Durham on New Year’s Day led to gunfire, a foot chase and a later arrest, police said.

The incident happened just after 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a Durham officer was stopping a driver at North Alston Avenue at East Geer Street, according to a news release from Durham police.

During the traffic stop, a passenger from the car ran off, police said.

“While fleeing, the passenger attempted to discard a firearm in a nearby creek and the firearm discharged resulting in a shot being fired,” a statement from Durham police said.

K-9 units and police officers were spotted at the scene Saturday morning. No one was injured.

The passenger was later arrested.

“This is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” the statement from Durham police said.