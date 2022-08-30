DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Unarmed responders in Durham have handled 400 low priority calls since the Community Safety Department launched in June, according to data released on Monday.

In late June, the Community Safety Department launched three pilot programs which include the crisis response teams (unarmed responders), crisis call diversion and care navigators.

The crisis response teams include the HEART responders, which stands for Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Team.

The HEART responders are mental health professionals who respond to mental health and quality of life calls in 12 different police beats in the community.

According to the data, since June 28 the unarmed HEART responders went to 200 calls, 182 calls were handled over the phone and 35 calls were follow up responses by care navigators.

“We are successfully responding to calls that a couple months ago, we sent law-enforcement to as first responders,” said Ryan Smith, director of the Community Safety Department.

The top calls the HEART responders handled included trespassing, non-urgent welfare checks, urgent welfare checks and nuisance calls.

Smith said the teams never had to call for police backup, because they did not feel safe at a call.

“Our teams have not had a single safety issue,” Smith said. “They feel safe on all of the calls and they resolve most issues in the community.”

Smith said their average response time to a call is 7.6 minutes.

“We’re not all lights and sirens,” Smith said. “We respond in a minivan, with a logo on it.”

Smith said they have added a second unarmed responder team and they’ll be able to start responding to calls on weekends in September.

Also in September, the Community Safety Department will be adding their co-response teams, which is where unarmed responders will be responding with police to certain calls.

“Our clinicians will meet Durham police officers on scene, that’s for calls that do involve a mental or behavioral health crisis, but there may be higher risk factors associated with the call, like a weapon may be involved,” Smith said.

Leigh Mazeur is HEART responder who currently answers helps answer calls at the Durham 911 call center. She said she helps decide if a HEART responder should be sent to the scene.

“We’re talking to people who are having the worst days of their lives and helping them through it,” Mazeur said. “Having folks who are trying to respond in a person-centered way is really important and hopefully it can help de-escalate a situation, where we don’t not even need the police involvement, so the police can focus on other areas.”

According to the data, 82 percent of the calls HEART responders handled were successfully diverted from police.

Currently the unarmed responders only serve 12 different police beats, but Smith said in the next fiscal year they are hoping to ask for more resources so they can expand their service area.