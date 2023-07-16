DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham V.A. is getting closer to reopening all of its patient beds after having to shut down many of them because of a shortage of nurses.

The system said it has filled nearly 200 nursing vacancies since the first of the year.

Back in March around 25 beds were closed. The V.A. says that number is down to 10.

Durham V.A. leaders say while they’ve increased pay for nurses, they believe their benefits and retirement package are a significant draw for applicants.

“For someone looking for a career, those opportunities at retirement really, really, for me, outweigh money sometimes,” said Dr. Kimberly Bronson, chief nurse and associate director for patient care services.

The system also needs to hire around 20 more nurses before they can reopen those beds. Dr. Bronson says she’s hoping to have the rest of those beds open for patients by September 1st.

“We’re beginning to see more and more nurses in our new employee orientation, which is definitely a good sign and a good step towards getting those beds open,” Bronson said.