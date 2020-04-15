Durham VA nursing home steps up safety measures after 8 test positive for COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials with the Durham VA Health Care System are taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after eight people at their community nursing home tested positive for the coronavirus.

VA officials said four residents and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the VA’s community nursing home.

Director Paul Crews told CBS 17 three of the residents have been isolated at the nursing home and one of the residents has been treated at the hospital for their symptoms.

Crews said the VA has been taking necessary safety precautions at the community nursing home since early March.

He said the nursing home has stopped all visits, started screening all of their residents and employees, and they have been providing bedside meals at the facility.

However, he said the virus still got in the nursing home. That is why Crews is urging everyone in the community to social distance.

“Despite all these measures, we still have four positive residents in our community living center and the four employees as well,” Crews said. “It’s just a highly contagious disease. I think it’s very important that all of us in the community practice social distancing.”

Crews said the nursing home does have enough personal protective wear for their employees and residents. However, he said they are at a contingent stage and they are trying to preserve as much as possible.

