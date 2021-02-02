Durham VA planning to vaccinate thousands of veterans on Feb. 6-7

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Eligible Durham VA Health Care System veterans will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during its “Vaccine Blitz” this weekend.

The Durham VA says it is planning for 3,000 veterans to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 6-7.

Only Veterans who fall into phases 1A through 1C as defined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are being vaccinated at this time. Vaccinations are by appointment only and will take place in the 1F clinic at the Durham VA Medical Center.

Veterans who are enrolled in the VA and who fall into one of the above groups should call 919-286-0411 and dial “0” for the operator to schedule their appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Genevieve Embree, Deputy Chief of Public Health and Epidemiology for the Durham VA said that there is an overwhelming enthusiasm for the vaccine.

“It’s exciting to have this medication to offer to Veterans to protect them, and it’s exciting to see that they’re signing up every day to get it,” Embree said.