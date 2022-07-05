DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Veterans Affairs Medical System is adding another medical innovation to their lineup of care.

Waya Health, who oversees the System in Durham, announced Tuesday that a virtual reality component will be added to its systems in medical centers around the country, including right in the Triangle, at the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“The potential for immersive technology, specifically VR, to positively impact the lives of our staff and veterans is endless,” said Anne Lord Bailey, PharmD, director of Clinical Tech Innovation and co-lead of VHA Extended Reality Network.

Creative arts therapies, such as virtual reality, can be used to assist in physical, emotional, psychological, and social rehabilitation. The virtual reality experiences offered in the new technology include painting, dancing, drama, and musical instruments.

From helping address pain to empowering rehabilitation, we are seeing veterans engage in their care in really powerful ways. Creative arts therapy VR has been no exception,” said Bailey.

The $1.8 million, 2-year contract will not only provide the VR systems, but also the training, technical support, and software upgrades as needed.