Durham VA, UNC Health Care receive COVID-19 vaccine shipment

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Close to 3,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Durham VA Tuesday. It’s one of 37 VA sites around the country included in this first shipment.

“We have about 25 veterans that are in the community living center. We’ll be vaccinating them and then offering it to the rest of the healthcare system. We’re looking at somewhere around 450 people to vaccinate tomorrow,” said Chris Hostler, the Chief of Public Health Durham VA.

UNC Medical Center also received nearly 3,000 doses Tuesday. They’ve vaccinated 30 people so far with a goal of vaccinating 150 people a day in the near future.

“Three-hundred thousand people have died from this and we’re seeing it day-by-day in our unit, so this is hope for us. This is hope for us to get back to living our life again,” said Loc Culp, who is a nurse manager and the first to receive the vaccine at UNC Medical Center.

However, with cases continuing to rise in North Carolina, health leaders said the finish line isn’t as close as some may believe.

“Even though we have great reason to celebrate today, I am concerned about what’s going to happen over the course of the coming weeks and months because we’re not going to have enough vaccines to give to everyone in the population for months to come,” Hostler said.

Gov. Roy Cooper said 42 more hospitals will receive the vaccine on Thursday.