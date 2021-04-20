Durham violence: Deadly shootings nearly doubled in 2021 compared to this point in 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Though only through mid-April, Durham has seen just as many people being shot compared to this point in the 2020 year, according to the latest data from Durham police.

Through April 17, a total of 63 people have been shot in 210 shootings in 2021.

During the same period in 2020, 217 shootings occurred with 63 people also getting shot.

The difference is in how many of the shootings resulted in someone being killed.

In 11 of the shootings in 2021, someone has died compared to six in 2020.

An 11-year-old boy was wounded by a drive-by shooter while he was sleeping at a home on Thornwood Drive on Jan. 22 around 1:30 a.m.

In the week of April 5, five shootings were reported. One involved a 13-year-old girl who was struck by a bullet that flew into her bedroom. The mother of the teen called on Durham police to step up efforts to solve shootings.

“They need to step it up. They need to do better,” Melody McLaurin said. “These are children. These are lives. These are kids and these are babies.”

Just a week later, a 15-year-old was shot at a Durham gas station while with a family friend.

The year 2020 was a record for the city of Durham as there were 966 shooting incidents in 2020, 318 people were shot, and 33 of those shootings were deadly.

The latest data CBS 17 has been able to obtain from police shows that 89 percent of the shootings in 2020 were unsolved.

Recently, Durham police revealed that 85 percent of the shootings in 2021 had gone unsolved.