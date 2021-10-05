Durham voters head to the polls to choose top 2 candidates in mayoral race

DURHAM, N.C. — Voters in Durham will choose Tuesday which two candidates they want to see in the November election.

The two candidates with the most votes will face off in the November election, with the winner replacing current Mayor Steve Schewel, who is not running for reelection after serving four years as mayor.

This election comes as the city deals with staffing shortages at Durham’s 911 call center and as the Durham Housing Authority says it’s facing a backlog of more than 400 work orders.

The new mayor is also expected to help curb the violence. Five people were shot from Friday night to Sunday night and we’re learning a little more than half of the police department’s positions were staffed when two of those shootings happened.

Seven candidates have filed to run for Durham mayor. They include Rebecca Barnes, Charlitta Burruss, Javiera Caballero, Sabrina (Bree) Davis, Jahnmaud Lane, Elaine O’Neal, and Daryl Quick.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. To find your polling place, click this link: Polling Locations | Durham County.