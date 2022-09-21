DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — This November, Durham voters will consider a $423 million bond that includes funding that will go toward building two new schools and renovating several others.

The bond includes more than $100 million that will go toward rebuilding the Durham School of the Arts (DSA) in the northern part of the city.

DSA is currently located in downtown Durham on North Duke Street in the old Durham North High School, that was built in 1906.

Durham Public School officials said the plan is to build DSA on a 58-acre piece of land on Duke Homestead Road in northern Durham.

“Durham Public Schools is trying to make sure that we have adequate spaces for 21st-century learning environments in each of our schools,” Frederick Davis, the executive director of building services for Durham Public Schools said.

The plan is to have the new DSA campus built by 2025.

The bond also includes spending at least $50 million to build a brand-new elementary school in the Hope Valley area that will be called Murray Massenburg Elementary.

“We have schools that are overcrowded, but also schools where students are in unsuitable learning environments,” Davis said.

The bond money will also go toward providing additional permanent classroom seats at the following schools: Bethesda Elementary, Club Boulevard Elementary, Glenn Elementary, Holt Elementary, Mangum Elementary and Morehead Elementary.

Davis said the renovations will further include upgrading chillers and boilers in these buildings.

“We found the lifestyle of some of these building systems need to be replaced,” Davis said. “We need to make sure we have adequate indoor air quality in all of our facilities and suitable education environments. Public education as a public right, and a public good.”

If the bond passes, property tax rates are expected to go up.

According to Durham County’s website, taxpayers are looking at a tax rate increase of 2.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

A DPS school official told community members at a town hall meeting last week that this means for a $300,000 home, annual tax bills could go up about $75.

While some in the community told CBS 17 they support this bond, community activist Sheryl Smith said she has concerns about it.

“For one, they really haven’t been out in the community telling anyone about the bond, and two, every time we pass a bond, our taxes go up,” Smith said.

Smith argues that this money could be spent on other resources such as community centers and keeping children off the streets.

“That’s what they need to be investing in, not all of these buildings,” Smith said.

Early voting will start on Oct. 20 and election day is Nov. 8.

The Durham County ballot also includes two other bonds: Durham County Community College Bonds and Durham County Museum Bonds.

The Durham County Community College bond is $112,740,000 that will pay for improving facilities at Durham Technical Community College, including the construction of two new educational buildings.

The Durham County Museum bond is $13,995,000 and it will pay for improving the facilities at the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science, including making improvements to exhibits, expanding meeting space and supporting upgrades to HVAC systems.