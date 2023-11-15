DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire ignited at a Walgreens in Durham after a car slammed into the building.

The Durham Fire Department said on Wednesday at about 12:40 p.m., firefighters got a call about a vehicle catching on fire in the 1800 block of Holloway Street after crashing into the building.

The fire department said the car severed a gas line leading into a Walgreens, causing the fire. More than 30 people responded to the fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Car crashes into wall of Walgreens with building partially damaged. (Courtesy Durham Fire Department)

As of 2:30 p.m., DFD said they were still waiting the arrival of Dominion Energy to secure the gas to fully extinguish the fire.

The driver sustained injuries from the crash and was transported to an area hospital.

The Walgreens was damaged from the crash and the fire. Smoke and water damage was reported inside the building.

Durham County EMS and the Durham Police Department assisted in the response.