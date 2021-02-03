Durham weight loss clinic accused of offering COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for stay at the facility

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office is looking into a Durham weight loss clinic that advertised the COVID-19 vaccine to former clients if they chose to return to the facility.

Structure House offered vaccines to former clients if they chose to come back to the facility for four weeks from February 21 to March 31, according to the AG’s office.

In the letter, the Attorney General’s office asks for “an explanation of Structure House’s basis for providing COVID-19 vaccine availability as an inducement to stay at the facility” as well as “an explanation of the cost for clients to stay at Structure House.”

On Jan. 28, Structure House CEO Katie Rickel wrote an email to “alumni” offering vaccinations for “on-campus participants.”

The email states that any “participant or Family Support will be eligible, but you must be on campus for the four week period between Feb. 21 and March 21 to qualify as a ‘congregate living resident.’” She went on to say those interested, must provide their own transportation to and from the Durham County Health Department.

The Durham County Health Department says it allocated 40 doses of the vaccine to Structure House.

The department says Structure House qualifies as a residential treatment facility offering medical and mental health treatment and therefore falls in priority group one for vaccine distribution along with long-term care facilities.

In a statement, Rickel told CBS 17 Structure House is grateful to have the opportunity to offer the vaccine to current guests and alumni.

“The safety of our guests, their families, and our staff is our top priority, and to have the ability to offer an added layer of security against the risks associated with COVID-19 is a blessing,” said Rickel in a statement.

She did not respond to CBS 17’s question about the cost associated with the program.

According to the facility’s website, one of the current programs is offered at a “special discounted weekly rate of just $1,995 which includes your own private one-bedroom luxury apartment.”

The Durham County Health Department said information about the cost of a program is discussed with any site when scheduling vaccinations.

Due to a limited supply of vaccine, the Durham County Health Department has stopped scheduling vaccination appointments.

Rickel says Structure House residents will get their first dose of the vaccine later this month at the health department.