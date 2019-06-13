Durham woman charged in connection with April robbery, shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police arrested a woman on shooting an robbery charges from April, according to a press release Wednesday.

Mirikal Peaks, 24, of Durham, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force. Durham police believe she had something to do with a 27-year-old man being shot in the chest during an argument and robbery on April 28, the release said.

That robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. April 28 in the parking lot of an apartment along the 3500 block of Mayfair Street.

Peaks is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, the release said.

Peaks is being held at the Durham County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

