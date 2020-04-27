Durham woman charged with DWI in crash that killed 2 children

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged with DWI and reckless driving after a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of two children, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at Russell Road in Durham County on Saturday around 7:38 p.m.

Investigators say a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan operated by Amanda Lynn Davis, 40, of Durham was traveling north on Russell Road when the vehicle ran off the road.

The Tiguan traveled left of center off, off the road to the left and then struck a brick column and tree.

The vehicle immediately caught fire.

In the back seat of the vehicle were two children, identified as Ayden Ramirez, 5, and Ronnie Ramirez Jr., 6, both of Durham.

Investigators did not indicate whether Davis was related to the children.

Davis was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

She was charged with DWI and careless and reckless driving.

Speed and impairment are believed to be a factor in the crash, investigators say.

Davis could face additional charges.