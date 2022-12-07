DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release.

Photo by Matt Giles/CBS 17

Officers said a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 33-year-old Meagan Paulette Jones was traveling northbound on Fayetteville Street between Timothy Avenue and East Cornwallis Road. The SUV crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Toyota Camry head-on, according to police.

The Trailblazer was occupied by Jones and four juvenile passengers, police said.

Two juveniles sustained serious injuries and the other two sustained minor injuries.

All were taken to a local hospital and Jones was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officers.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged Jones with:

Driving While Impaired,

Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle x3,

Felony Child Abuse x4, Reckless Driving,

Speeding (60 in 35), Failure to Maintain Lane Control,

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Collision,

Driving Left of Center,

Child Safety Seat Violations,

No Insurance,

Failure to Register Motor Vehicle,

Fictitious Tag,

Driving While License Revoked, and

Failure to Wear a Seatbelt.

Jones was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police ask that anyone who saw the crash or who has information about the crash contact Investigator J.T. Rose with the Durham Police Department Traffic and Crash Team at 919-560-4935 Ext. 29409.