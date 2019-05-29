Durham woman charged with murdering man found stabbed to death in hotel room Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Whitney Turner (Durham Police Department) [ + - ] Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman is behind bars and charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred earlier this month in a hotel room, police said.

Whitney Barbara Turner, 30, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder in the stabbing death of 31-year-old David Kelly on May 4.

According to police, Kelly was fatally stabbed during "an altercation" with Turner in a hotel room in the 3700 block of Hillsborough Road.

Turner was also charged with failure to appear on driving while impaired charge and two misdemeanor probation violation offenses, police said.

Turner is being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.

Kelly and Turner were acquaintances, Durham police said.

