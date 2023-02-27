DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One Durham woman has had her eyes only set on Hollywood since age 15 — and has tried getting there 15 times, too.

Ashley Tankard heard a lot of “no’s” before her perseverance earned her the “yes” she has always sought.

Tankard, of Durham, auditioned for American Idol 21 last fall, according to her Instagram. That audition episode aired on Sunday, one week after the season’s premier.

She sang “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae — twice — in order to advance.

Judge Katy Perry saw something in Tankard. First, nerves. But second, a singer.

Perry offered some tips on how to enunciate words more clearly and to try the song again.

When Tankard did she got immediate applause from Perry and a positive reaction from judge Lionel Richie. Both voted “yes”, sending her on her way to Hollywood with a golden ticket.

American Idol’s third judge, country sensation Luke Bryan, voted “no”. But only needing a two-thirds majority, Perry and Richie was all she needed.

“The little engine that could! I did it! I did it!…I got the golden ticket and I’m headed to Hollywood!” Tankard wrote, but in all caps, on her Instagram. “Thank you for believing in me and thank you Lord for giving me the strength and courage to finally do this.”

American Idol still has a few weeks remaining of auditions before competitions begin in Hollywood. It comes on at 8 p.m. on Sundays.